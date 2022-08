ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಪ್ರಾಥಮಿಕ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲವು ಭಾರತೀಯ ಮೂಲದ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಗೆಲವು

English Summary

Many Indian-American candidates have been successful in the primary elections held across several states of the US this week. In Washington state, Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal won the primary, Indian-American Dimple Ajmera was re-elected as councillor of Charlotte, North Carolina city council, Padma Kuppa, 56, a two-term state representative in Michigan, who is now running for the state Senate from the 9 district.