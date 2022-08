ಜೊಮಾಟೊ ಜಾಹೀರಾತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಉಜ್ಜಯಿನಿ ಮಹಾಕಾಳೇಶ್ವರನಿಗೆ ಅವಮಾನ: ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಕೇಳಿದ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ

English Summary

Zomato on Sunday issued a clarification over a Hrithik Roshan-starrer advertisement in which the actor was seen ordering food from ‘Mahakal’ when he felt like having a 'thali', or food platter. The apology comes after Boycott Zomato started trending on Twitter after two priests of Ujjain's Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple demanded immediate withdrawal of the advertisement featuring Hrithik Roshan.