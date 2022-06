ಬಿಹಾರ ಡಿಸಿಎಂ ಮನೆ ಮೇಲೆ ಉದ್ರಿಕ್ತರ ದಾಳಿ; ಅಗ್ನಿಪಥ್ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರವೂ ಹಲವೆಡೆ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಹಿಂಸಾಚಾರ

English Summary

Youth in various states are protesting against the 'Agnipath' Scheme. In Bihar and Rajasthan, people are taking to the streets to protest against this project. It is reported that the youth have also created a ruckus at the residence of Deputy CM Renu Devi in ​​Bettiah. BJP State President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal's house in Bettiah was also attacked.