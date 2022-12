ಕೈಕುಲುಕಿದರು, ಚಹಾ ಕುಡಿದರು, ಹಾಸ್ಯ ಚಟಾಕೆ ಹಾರಿಸಿದರು..: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಜೊತೆ ಬದ್ಧ ವೈರಿಗಳ ಅನ್ಯೋನ್ಯತೆ

English Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all-party meeting that India's G-20 presidency is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths to the entire world. Asserting that the country's presidency of the G-20, a grouping of world's 20 major economies, belongs to the entire nation, PM Modi said there is a global curiosity and attraction towards India today that further increases the occasion's potential, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement