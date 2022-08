ಗೋಧಿ ಹಿಟ್ಟು, ಮೈದಾ, ರವೆ ರಫ್ತಿನ ಮೇಲೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧ ವಿಧಿಸಿದ್ಯಾಕೆ?

English Summary

he Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notified the decision of the union Cabinet and said these items would be allowed subject to permission of the government of India in certain cases. Govt bans export of wheat flour, maida, semolina. he Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notified the decision of the union Cabinet and said these items would be allowed subject to permission of the government of India in certain cases. Govt bans export of wheat flour, maida, semolina.