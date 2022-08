English Summary

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to conduct the maiden launch of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The spacecraft will lift off with an Earth Observation Satellite and a CubeSat developed by 750 girl students from across India, AzadiSAT, to mark India’s 75the Independence Day. The spacecraft will be launched from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota On Sunday.