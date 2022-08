ಆಗಸ್ಟ್, ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ ತಿಂಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ವಾಡಿಕೆ ಮಳೆ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ: ಹವಾಮಾನ ಇಲಾಖೆ

English Summary

India is likely to receive an average amount of rain in August and September. But some rice-growing states in India's east may receive below-average monsoon rains, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the IMD, told a virtual news conference. India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 89 cm (34 inches) for the four-month season beginning in June.