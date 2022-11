ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಸಿಎಂ ಮನೆ ಬಳಿ ಭುಗಿಲೆದ್ದ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಲಾಠಿ ಪ್ರಹಾರ

English Summary

The Sangrur Police on Wednesday lathi-charged protesting agricultural labourers outside Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's rented accommodation. The labourers demanded an increase of minimum daily wages to ₹700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA), implementing five-marla plot schemes for Dalits and allotment of the third part of common panchayat land on lease to the community,