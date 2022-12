Gujarat Elections 2022: ಮತದಾರರ ನಿರಾಸಕ್ತಿ, ಕಳೆದ ಬಾರಿಗಿಂತ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಮತದಾನ, ಯಾವ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ನಷ್ಟ?

English Summary

The BJP-led government has been ruling Gujarat for more than two decades. It is also the home state of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In that background, it can be said that this is a prestigious election for the BJP. Surveys have shown that a majority of people in Gujarat are in favor of the BJP. However, looking at the polling figures today, political analysts argue that the low voter turnout could be a loss for the BJP. People in urban areas of Gujarat favored BJP. If some of them voted for AAP. Others were found to be apathetic towards the election process. This is naturally a development that worries the BJP