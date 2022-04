TRS ಜೊತೆ ಡೀಲ್ ಓಕೆ, ಕೈ ಪಡೆ ಜೊತೆ ಜೂಟಾಟ ಏಕೆ?

English Summary

To strengthen the political base ahead of the assembly election scheduled to be held by the end of next year in the state, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Sunday confirmed that it has signed a deal with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founded by election strategist Prashant Kishor. The development came following Kishor’s back to back meetings with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for two consecutive days