ಭಕ್ತನಿಗೆ ದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ಕೊಡದ ಟಿಟಿಡಿಗೆ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟ: 45 ಲಕ್ಷ ರುಪಾಯಿ ಪರಿಹಾರ ನೀಡಲು ಗ್ರಾಹಕ ನ್ಯಾಯಾಲಯ ಸೂಚನೆ

English Summary

Arrange seva darshan or pay Rs 45 lakh compensation to devotee, consumer court tells Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam. It directed the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD) to either arrange a new date for the prestigious Melchat Vastram Seva to a devotee who had booked it 16 years ago or pay Rs 45 lakh as a compensation for “deficiency in service and mental agony.”