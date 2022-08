ತಮ್ಮ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಿಗಳ ಸಂಬಳ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಐಟಿ ಕಂಪನಿಗಳು: ಕಾರಣವೇನು ಗೊತ್ತಾ?

English Summary

According to a report by brokerage and research firm Elara Capital, Coforge, L&T Infotech (LTI), and Persistent Systems (PSYS) all increased compensation by double digits in FY22. According to the report, severe supply-side pressure forced midcap Indian IT companies to roll out significant salary increases, which resulted in a median wage increase in FY22 that was 2.4 times higher than the five-year average wage growth.