ಓಲಾ ಎಸ್1 ಎಲೆಕ್ಟ್ರಿಕ್ ಸ್ಕೂಟರ್ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ: 2024ಕ್ಕೆ ಓಲಾ ಇವಿ ಕಾರು ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಗೆ

English Summary

Ola has launched the new Ola S1 electric scooter in India today. The Ola S1 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The company has started accepting bookings for the new Ola S1 electric scooter at Rs 500 and the deliveries of the EV will begin September 7 onwards. The company has announced its new much awaited EV car. The company says the car will arrive in 2024 and it will have a range of 500 kms.