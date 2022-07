ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಎಎಪಿಗೆ ಮೇಯರ್ ಪಟ್ಟ

English Summary

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which entered the municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh for the first time, got off to a good start with a win. In Singrauli, AAP's Rani Aggarwal has won the mayor's post by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Prakash Vishwakarma by 9,352 votes. Congress rival Arvind Singh Chandel slipped to the third position.