ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಚರಿಸುವ ಮೆಮು ರೈಲಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ಕೊರತೆ

English Summary

Memu trains running between KSR City railway station and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) are seeing poor response. South Western Railway (SWR) began running five pairs of memu trains, in addition to two existing Demu trains, to and from KIA halt station on July 29, post electrification of Bengaluru - Chikkaballapur railway corridor. Travel time to the airport by a Memu train is 90 minutes including 10 minute free shuttle bus service between halt station and terminal.