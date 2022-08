ಮಹಾಮಳೆಗೆ ತತ್ತರಿಸಿದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಕೆರೆಯಂತಾದ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳು, ವಾಹನ ಸವಾರರ ಪರದಾಟ

English Summary

Bengaluru Urban received 109 mm of rain on Monday. Water logging near Eco space of Outer ring road traffic is slow moving. The most affected areas due to water-logging are Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. Traffic was also majorly impacted on the Outer Ring Road, which also connects the city to the tech parks located on the outskirts of Bengaluru.