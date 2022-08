ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲವು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಕಾಮಗಾರಿಗಳ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯಕ್ಕೆ ಅಡ್ಡಿಯಾದ ಮಳೆ

English Summary

The incessant rains over the last few months have stalled the already delayed infrastructure projects in the city. The inauguration of the much-delayed Sivananda Circle flyover, which was planned for Independence Day is also likely to be postponed. the stormwater drains of Koramangala Valley, which empties into the Bellandur Lake was to be opened on August 15. However, according to officials, they were not able to make much progress in the last two months.