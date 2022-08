ಈ ದೇಶದ ಇತಿಹಾಸವನ್ನು ಬದಲಿಸಲು ಯಾರಿಗೂ ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ: ಡಿ.ಕೆ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್

English Summary

Speaking at the Independence program held at the National College Grounds, DK Shivakumar criticized the omission of Jawaharlal Nehru's name in the advertisement issued by the BJP government as part of the Independence Day celebrations. They have tried to remove Nehru's name from history. I did not expect this from the Chief Minister. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Nehru's name in his speech and said that he congratulated him.