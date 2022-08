ಈದ್ಗಾ ಮೈದಾನ ವಿವಾದ, ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಮುಖಂಡರ ಜೊತೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಭೆ- ನಾಳೆ ಶುಭಸುದ್ದಿ ಎಂದ ಆರ್ ಅಶೋಕ್

English Summary

There are no signs of ending the Idga Maidan controversy in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet. The BBMP had said that the property belonged to the Revenue Department due to a dispute regarding the ownership of the property. Now Hindu organizations are asking for a ground for the celebration of Ganesha festival, realizing that the communal harmony is likely to deteriorate, the police department called the Hindus and successfully held a peace meeting. A peace meeting with Muslim leaders will be held today (August 10). know more