ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಪರಿಷತ್ತಿನ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಆಪ್ ಲೋಕಾರ್ಪಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಸಿಎಂ ಬಸವರಾಜ ಬೊಮ್ಮಾಯಿ

CM Basavaraj Bommai Launched Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mobile Application. CM Bommai Said that, The government will work together with the Kannada Sahitya Parishat to spread Kannada. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called that a task Kannada Sahitya Parishat should be made to create interest in literature even for those who have no association with literature.