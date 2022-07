Breaking: ಬಿಬಿಎಂಪಿಯಿಂದ ನಿಷೇಧಿತ ಪ್ಲಾಸ್ಟಿಕ್ ಬಳಕೆ ಅಂಗಡಿ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ

English Summary

The use of single-use plastic has been completely banned under the BBMP limits and all over the city, shops and manufacturing units using single-use plastic are being raided and fined along with confiscation of plastic. Accordingly, from 01-07-2022 to 10-07-2022, a total of 1,380.8 kg of banned plastic products were seized in 990 places and Rs. 5,97,800/-. fined. Know more,