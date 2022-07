English Summary

ACB officials have arrested Manjunath, who was the District Collector of Bengaluru. Bengaluru District Collector's office was raided and officials of the office were caught while accepting bribe. At this time, the complainant had alleged that the bribe was given on the instructions of the Collector. ACB officials were interrogating Manjunath, who was the district collector of Bengaluru city, in connection with this case. Now IAS officer Manjunath has been arrested by ACB.