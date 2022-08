ಶಾಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 75 ದೇಸೀ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಗಳ ಪರಿಚಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಂದಾದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ

English Summary

The Education ministry's aim is to encourage such 75 games in schools too. the Union Education Ministry has decided to make 'Kho Kho', 'gilli danda', 'langdi', 'patang udaan', 'santhal katti', among others, a part of the school sports curriculum. These Indian games also include 'Atya Paatya', 'Kho Kho', 'Langdi', 'Hopskoch' and 'Vish Amrit', among others.