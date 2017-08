ವಿನಾಯಕ ಚೌತಿ ವಿಶೇಷ: ಸುಲ್ಲಮಲೆ ಅರಣ್ಯದಲ್ಲೊಂದು ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಗುಹಾಲಯ

Travel

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸೀಕರ್

English summary

A visit to this valley will forgive all your sins. Sullamale Valley at Bantwal is open only for 4 days due to Ganesh Chaturthi. People throng to have a Holy bath on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. People have to walk down the valley for about 50 meters to take the holy bath. A valley surrounded by full of mountains and water is a place to enjoy the scenic beauty of God.