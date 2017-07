ವಿಂಬಲ್ಡನ್ ಮಿಶ್ರ ಡಬಲ್ಸ್: ರೋಹನ್ ಗೆ ಜಯ, ಸಾನಿಯಾಗೆ ಸೋಲು

Sports

Chethan

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 0:37 [IST]

In Wimbledon 2017, Rohan Bopanna and his partner won their pre-quarter final match in Mixed doubles and went to quarter final. But, India's tennis sensation Sania Mirza and her partner suffered defeat in pre-quarters of mixed doubles and knocked out from the tournament.