ಏಷ್ಯನ್ ಅಥ್ಲೆಟಿಕ್ಸ್ ಗೆ ಕೊನೆಗೂ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ ವಿಕಾಸ್ ಗೌಡಗೆ ಸಿಕ್ತು ಚಾನ್ಸ್

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

The Athletics Federation of India has put an end to the uncertainty surrounding discus thrower Vikas Gowda’s participation in the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships that is going to be held in Bhubaneswar from Thursday. The national federation cleared his name on Tuesday, a day before the tournament’s opening ceremony.