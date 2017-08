ಮೇವೆದರ್ ಜೇಬಿಗಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದು 1900 ಕೋಟಿ ಹಣ, 1.5ಕೆಜಿ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಬೆಲ್ಟ್!

Sports

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

It was virtually a case of hype meeting reality as Floyd Mayweather had the last laugh in his much-touted bout against Conor McGregor. To add to the hype, instead of the normal green-strapped belt, the World Boxing Council (WBC) came up with a special and innovative belt, which itself was worth its weight. According to insiders, the belt contained 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 160 emeralds and approximately 3.3 pounds of 24-karat gold, also featuring the names of both contestants with the leather that came from Italy.