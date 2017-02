ಟ್ರಕ್ ರೇಸರ್ ಗಳಿಗೆ ಟಾಟಾ ಮೋಟರ್ಸ್ ನಿಂದ ತರಬೇತಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, February 2, 2017, 14:16 [IST]

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced Season III of the T1 PRIMA TRUCK RACING CHAMPIONSHIP 2016, scheduled to be held on March 20, 2016, at India's globally renowned F1 race track - the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), Greater Noida.