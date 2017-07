ದಾಖಲೆಯ 8ನೇ ಬಾರಿ ವಿಂಬಲ್ಡನ್ ಟ್ರೋಫಿಗೆ ಮುತ್ತಿಕ್ಕಿದ ಫೆಡರರ್

Sports

Sachhidananda Acharya

Switzerland's Roger Federer defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic by 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the final to lift record eighth Wimbledon Tennis Championship title here on Sunday (July 16).