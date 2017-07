5ನೇ ಆವೃತ್ತಿಯ ಪ್ರೊ ಕಬಡ್ಡಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬುಲ್ಸ್ ತಂಡ ಪ್ರಕಟ

Sports

Ramesh B

Here is the announcement of the captain and vice-captain for the VIVO @ProKabaddi Season 5! #NammaTeam #FullChargeMaadi pic.twitter.com/Bpldqn3xq5

English summary

Star raider Rohit Kumar and defender Ravinder Pahal were named as captain and vice-captain respectively of the Bengaluru Bulls for the fifth season of the Pro-Kabaddi League.