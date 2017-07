ಕಬಡ್ಡಿ: ತೆಲುಗು ಟೈಟನ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬುಲ್ಸ್ ಗೆ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ

Sports

Mahesh

Ajay Kumar bags the Player of the Match and Moment of the Match awards. He showed presence of mind when it mattered most! #HYDvBLR pic.twitter.com/7gC2iK0R0K

FT: The #BullSquad start the season on a winning note with a commanding win over the home side, @Telugu_Titans ! #HYDvBLR #FullChargeMaadi pic.twitter.com/f6nOMJ7c1Z

English summary

aptain Rohit Kumar inspired Bengaluru Bulls to a comprehensive 31-21 victory over Telugu Titans, who suffered second consecutive loss in three matches in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Sunday (July 30).