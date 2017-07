ಪ್ರೊ ಕಬಡ್ಡಿ: ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬುಲ್ಸ್ ಲೀಗ್ ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳು ನಾಗ್ಪುರಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ಥಳಾಂತರ

Sports

In a last-minute change of venues, the Bengaluru Bulls have shifted their home games of the upcoming Pro-Kabaddi League to Nagpur. The franchise announced on Tuesday that the home matches in the fifth edition of the league were shifted because they had not received the permission from Kanteerva Stadium which was supposed to host their matches. Nagpur’s Mankapur Indoor Stadium will now host their matches.