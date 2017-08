ಕಬಡ್ಡಿ: ಬೆಂಗಾಲ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಗೆದ್ದು ಅಗ್ರಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೇರಿದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಬುಲ್ಸ್

Sports

Ramesh B



Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors 31-25 in a pulsating encounter. It was Ajay Kumar and Rohit Kumar, who led the Bulls to a superb victory. Bulls now top the table with 19 points while Warriors are fourth with 11 points.