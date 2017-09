ಮೂರನೇ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಯುಎಸ್ ಓಪನ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ನಡಾಲ್

Sports

Mahesh

6-3, 6-3, 6-4. @RafaelNadal defeats Kevin Anderson to win his 3rd #USOpen title and 16th career Grand Slam🏆! pic.twitter.com/rJANGdqcyV

English summary

World No.1 Rafael Nadal beat Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win his third US Open title and first since his 2013 triumph.