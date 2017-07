ಬರ್ಲಿನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಿಕ್ಷೆ ಬೇಡಿದ ಭಾರತದ ಪ್ಯಾರ-ಈಜುಗಾರ್ತಿ

Sports

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

I'm informed funds were released to Paralympic Committee by SAI on behalf of @YASMinistry . Trying to ascertain from PCI where problem lies. https://t.co/1jPUIEUuHw

English summary

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) came under fire after reports of a paralympic swimmer was left in lurch in Germany came to light. The report of Kanchanmala Pande, who is completely blind but swims in the S11 category, was left to beg in Berlin after the money sanctioned for the tour didn't reach them.