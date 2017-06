ವಿಶ್ವ ಹಾಕಿ ಲೀಗ್, ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನವನ್ನು ಬಗ್ಗುಬಡಿದ ಭಾರತ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Sunday, June 18, 2017, 20:53 [IST]

Penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh and forwards Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace apiece as India flayed Pakistan 7-1 in a Pool B clash to storm into the quarter-finals of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi Final here on Sunday (June 18).