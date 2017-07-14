ಪ್ರೋ ಕಬಡ್ಡಿ ಲೀಗ್ 5 ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ವೇಳಾಪಟ್ಟಿ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು, ಜುಲೈ 14: ಪ್ರೋ ಕಬಡ್ಡಿ ಲೀಗ್ (ಪಿಕೆಎಲ್) ನ ಐದನೇ ಸೀಸನ್ ಪಂದ್ಯಾವಳಿಗಳು ಜುಲೈ 28ರಿಂದ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಪಿಕೆಎಲ್ 5ರ ಜುಲೈ 28ರಿಂದ ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 04ರ ತನಕ ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ ಟೂರ್ನಮೆಂಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ 12 ತಂಡಗಳು ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿವೆ.

ಹರ್ಯಾಣ ಸ್ಟೀಲರ್ಸ್, ತಮಿಳ್ ತಲೈವಾಸ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಫಾರ್ಚ್ಯೂನ್ ಜೈಂಟ್ಸ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಯುಪಿ ಯೋಧ ಹೊಸ ನಾಲ್ಕು ತಂಡಗಳಾಗಿವೆ. 13 ವಾರಗಳ ಕಾಲ 12 ನಗರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ ಈ ಕಬಡ್ಡಿ ಹಬ್ಬವನ್ನು ಕಣ್ತುಂಬಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಕಾತುರದಿಂದ ಕಾದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

12 ತಂಡಗಳು ಎರಡು ವಲಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಂಗಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, 15 ಅಂತರ ವಲಯ ಹಾಗೂ ಏಳು ಅಂತರ ವಲಯ ತಂಡಗಳಿರುತ್ತದೆ. ಮೂರು ಕ್ವಾಲಿಫೈಯರ್ಸ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಎರಡು ಎಲಿಮಿನೇಷನ್ ಗಳಿರುತ್ತವೆ.



Intra-Zonal Games:

MATCH 1: July 28, 2017

Zone B

Telugu Titans VSTamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 2: July 28, 2017

Zone A

U Mumba VS Puneri Paltan in Hyderabad - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 3: July 29 2017

Zone A

Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Dabang Delhi K.C. in Hyderabad - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 4: JUL 29 2017

Zone B

Telugu Titans VS Patna Pirates in Hyderabad - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 5: July, 30 2017

Zone A

U Mumba VS Haryana Steelers - Hyderabad - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 6: July 30 2017

Zone B

Telugu Titans VS Bengaluru Bulls - Hyderabad - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 7: Aug 01 2017

Zone A

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS Dabang Delhi K.C. - Hyderabad - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 8: Aug 01, 2017

Zone B

Telugu Titans VS U.P. Yoddha - Hyderabad - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 9: Aug 02, 2017

Zone A

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS Haryana Steelers - Hyderabad - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 10: Aug 02, 2017

Zone B

Telugu Titans VS Bengal Warriors - Hyderabad - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 11: Aug 03, 2017

Zone B

Telugu Titans VS Patna Pirates - Hyderabad - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 12: Aug 04, 2017

Zone B

Bengaluru Bulls VS Tamil Thalaivas - Bengaluru - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 13: Aug 04, 2017

Zone A

Puneri Paltan VS Dabang Delhi K.C. - Bengaluru - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 14: Aug 05, 2017

Zone A

U Mumba VS Dabang Delhi K.C. - Bengaluru - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 15: Aug 05, 2017

Zone B

Bengaluru Bulls VSU.P. Yoddha - Bengaluru - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 16: Aug 06, 2017

Zone B

Bengal Warriors VS U.P. Yoddha - Bengaluru - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 17: Aug 06, 2017

Zone B

Bengaluru Bulls VSPatna Pirates - Bengaluru - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 18: Aug 08, 2017

Zone A

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS Haryana Steelers - Bengaluru - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 19: Aug 08, 2017

Zone B

Bengaluru Bulls VSTelugu Titans - Bengaluru - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 20: Aug 09, 2017

Zone B

Bengaluru Bulls VSBengal Warriors - Bengaluru - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 21: Aug 10, 2017

Zone A

Puneri Paltan VS Jaipur Pink Panthers - Bengaluru - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 22: Aug 10, 2017

Zone B

Bengaluru Bulls VS Tamil Thalaivas - Bengaluru - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 23: Aug 11, 2017

Zone A

Gujarat Fortunegiants VSU Mumba - Ahmedabad - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 24: Aug 12, 2017

Zone B

Telugu Titans VS U.P. Yoddha - Ahmedabad - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 25: Aug 12, 2017

Zone A

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS Dabang Delhi K.C. - Ahmedabad - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 26: Aug 13, 2017

Zone B

Patna Pirates VS U.P. Yoddha - Ahmedabad - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 27: Aug 13, 2017

Zone A

Gujarat Fortunegiants VSJaipur Pink Panthers - Ahmedabad - 9 PM (IST)

Inter-Zonal Challenge Week

MATCH 28: Aug 15, 2017

Bengal Warriors VS Puneri Paltan - Ahmedabad - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 29: Aug 15, 2017

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS Bengaluru Bulls - Ahmedabad - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 30: Aug 16, 2017

Haryana Steelers VSTamil Thalaivas - Ahmedabad - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 31: Aug 16, 2017

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS Telugu Titans - Ahmedabad - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 32: Aug 17, 2017

Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Tamil Thalaivas - Ahmedabad - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 33: Aug 17, 2017

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS Bengal Warriors - Ahmedabad - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 34: Aug 18, 2017

U.P. Yoddha VS U Mumba - Lucknow - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 35: Aug 18, 2017

Bengaluru Bulls VS Jaipur Pink Panthers - Lucknow - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 36: Aug 19, 2017

Telugu Titans VS U Mumba - Lucknow - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 37: Aug 19, 2017

U.P. Yoddha VS Haryana Steelers - Lucknow - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 38: Aug 20, 2017

Patna Pirates VS Puneri Paltan - Lucknow - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 39: Aug 20, 2017

U.P. Yoddha VS Jaipur Pink Panthers - Lucknow - 9 PM (IST)

Intra-Zonal Games:

MATCH 40: Aug 22, 2017

Zone A

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS Puneri Paltan - Lucknow - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 41: Aug 22, 2017

Zone B

U.P. Yoddha VSBengal Warriors - Lucknow - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 42: Aug 23, 2017

Zone A

Haryana Steelers VS Dabang Delhi K.C. - Lucknow - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 43: Aug 23, 2017

Zone B

U.P. Yoddha VS Tamil Thalaivas - Lucknow - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 44: Aug 24, 2017

Zone B

U.P. Yoddha VS Telugu Titans - Lucknow - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 45: Aug 25, 2017

Zone A

U Mumba VS Jaipur Pink Panthers - Mumbai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 46: Aug 25, 2017

Zone B

Bengal Warriors VS Patna Pirates - Mumbai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 47: Aug 26, 2017

Zone B

Patna Pirates VS Tamil Thalaivas - Mumbai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 48: Aug 26, 2017

Zone A

U Mumba VSPuneri Paltan - Mumbai - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 49: Aug 27, 2017

Zone B

Bengal Warriors VS Bengaluru Bulls - Mumbai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 50: Aug 27, 2017

Zone A

U Mumba VS Dabang Delhi K.C. - Mumbai - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 51: Aug 29, 2017

Zone B

Bengaluru Bulls VS U.P. Yoddha - Mumbai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 52: Aug 29, 2017

Zone A

U Mumba VS Gujarat Fortunegiants - Mumbai - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 53: Aug 30, 2017

Zone A

U Mumba VS Haryana Steelers - Mumbai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 54: Aug 31, 2017

Zone B

Telugu Titans VS Tamil Thalaivas - Mumbai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 55: Aug 31, 2017

Zone A

U Mumba VS Jaipur Pink Panthers - Mumbai - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 56: Sept 1, 2017

Zone B

Bengal Warriors VS Patna Pirates - Kolkata - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 57: Sept 2, 2017

Zone A

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS Haryana Steelers - Kolkata - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 58: Sept 2, 2017

Zone B

Bengal Warriors VS U.P. Yoddha - Kolkata - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 59: Sept 3, 2017

Zone A

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS Jaipur Pink Panthers - Kolkata - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 60: Sept 3, 2017

Zone B

Bengal Warriors VS Tamil Thalaivas - Kolkata - 9 PM (IST)

Inter-Zonal Challenge Week:

MATCH 61: Sept 5, 2017

Patna Pirates VS Jaipur Pink Panthers - Kolkata - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 62: Sept 5, 2017

Bengal Warriors VS Haryana Steelers - Kolkata - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 63: Sept 6, 2017

Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Bengaluru Bulls - Kolkata - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 64: Sept 6, 2017

Bengal Warriors VS U Mumba - Kolkata - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 65: Sept 7, 2017

Telugu Titans VS Puneri Paltan - Kolkata - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 66: Sept 7, 2017

Bengal Warriors VS Dabang Delhi K.C. - Kolkata - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 67: Sept 8, 2017

Haryana Steelers VS Patna Pirates - Sonepat - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 68: Sept 8, 2017

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS U.P. Yoddha - Sonepat - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 69: Sept 9, 2017

Patna Pirates VSU Mumba - Sonepat - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 70: Sept 9, 2017

Haryana Steelers VS Bengaluru Bulls - Sonepat - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 71: Sept 10, 2017

Bengaluru Bulls VS Puneri Paltan - Sonepat - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 72: Sept 10, 2017

Haryana Steelers VS Telugu Titans - Sonepat - 9 PM (IST)

Intra-Zonal Games

MATCH 73: Sept 12, 2017

Zone B

Bengal Warriors VS Telugu Titans - Sonepat - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 74: Sept 12, 2017

Zone A

Haryana Steelers VS Dabang Delhi K.C. - Sonepat - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 75: Sept 13, 2017

Zone B

Tamil Thalaivas VS U.P. Yoddha - Sonepat - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 76: Sept 13, 2017

Zone A

Haryana Steelers VS Puneri Paltan - Sonepat - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 77: Sept 14, 2017

Zone A

Haryana Steelers VS Jaipur Pink Panthers - Sonepat - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 78: Sept 15, 2017

Zone B

Patna Pirates VS Telugu Titans - Ranchi - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 79: Sept 15, 2017

Zone A

U Mumba VS Gujarat Fortunegiants - Ranchi - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 80: Sept 16, 2017

Zone B

Bengaluru Bulls VS Telugu Titans - Ranchi - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 81: Sept 16, 2017

Zone B

Patna Pirates VS U.P. Yoddha - Ranchi - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 82: Sept 17, 2017

Zone A

Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Dabang Delhi K.C. - Ranchi - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 83: Sept 17, 2017

Zone B

Patna Pirates VS Bengal Warriors - Ranchi - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 84: Sept 19, 2017

Zone A

Puneri Paltan VS Haryana Steelers - Ranchi - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 85: Sept 19, 2017

Zone B

Patna Pirates VS Bengaluru Bulls - Ranchi - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 86: Sept 20, 2017

Zone B

Patna Pirates VS Tamil Thalaivas - Ranchi - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 87: Sept 21, 2017

Zone A

Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Haryana Steelers - Ranchi - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 88: Sept 21, 2017

Zone B

Patna Pirates VS U.P. Yoddha - Ranchi - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 89: Sept 22, 2017

Zone A

Dabang Delhi K.C. VS U Mumba - Delhi - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 90: Sept 23, 2017

Zone B

Bengaluru Bulls VS Bengal Warriors - Delhi - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 91: Sept 23, 2017

Zone A

Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Puneri Paltan - Delhi - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 92: Sept 24, 2017

Zone B

Bengal Warriors VS Tamil Thalaivas - Delhi - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 93: Sept 24, 2017

Zone A

Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Haryana Steelers - Delhi - 9 PM (IST)

Inter-Zonal Challenge Week:

MATCH 94: Sept 26, 2017

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS Tamil Thalaivas - Delhi - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 95: Sept 26, 2017

Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Patna Pirates - Delhi - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 96: Sept 27, 2017

Telugu Titans VS Jaipur Pink Panthers - Delhi - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 97: Sept 27, 2017

Dabang Delhi K.C. VS U.P. Yoddha - Delhi - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 98: Sept 28, 2017

Bengaluru Bulls VSU Mumba - Delhi - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 99: Sept 28, 2017

Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Telugu Titans - Delhi - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 100: Sept 29, 2017

Tamil Thalaivas VS Puneri Paltan - Chennai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 101: Sept 29, 2017

Gujarat Fortunegiants VS Patna Pirates - Chennai - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 102: Sept 30, 2017

Puneri Paltan VS U.P. Yoddha - Chennai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 103: Sept 30, 2017

Tamil Thalaivas VS Jaipur Pink Panthers - Chennai - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 104: Oct 1, 2017

Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Bengal Warriors - Chennai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 105: Oct 1, 2017

Tamil Thalaivas VS U Mumba - Chennai - 9 PM (IST)

Intra-Zonal Games:

MATCH 106: Oct 3, 2017

Zone A

Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Gujarat Fortunegiants - Chennai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 107: Oct 3, 2017

Zone B

Tamil Thalaivas VSTelugu Titans - Chennai - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 108: Oct 4, 2017

Zone A

U Mumba VS Haryana Steelers - Chennai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 109: Oct 4, 2017

Zone B

Tamil Thalaivas VS U.P. Yoddha - Chennai - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 110: Oct 5, 2017

Zone B

Tamil Thalaivas VS Bengaluru Bulls - Chennai - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 111: Oct 6, 2017

Zone A

Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Gujarat Fortunegiants - Jaipur - 8 PM (IST)

Inter-Zonal Wild Card Matches:

MATCH 112: Oct 6, 2017

TBC VS TBC - Jaipur - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 113: Oct 7, 2017

TBC VS TBC - Jaipur - 8 PM (IST)

Intra-Zonal Games:

MATCH 114: Oct 7, 2017

Zone A

Jaipur Pink Panthers VS U Mumba - Jaipur - 9 PM (IST)

Inter-Zonal Wild Card Matches:

MATCH 115: Oct 8, 2017

TBC VS TBC - Jaipur - 8 PM (IST)

Intra-Zonal Games:

MATCH 116: Oct 8, 2017

Zone A

Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Puneri Paltan - Jaipur - 9 PM (IST)

Inter-Zonal Wild Card Matches:

MATCH 117: Oct 10, 2017

TBC VS TBC - Jaipur - 8 PM (IST)

Intra-Zonal Games:

MATCH 118: Oct 10, 2017

Zone A

Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Dabang Delhi K.C. - Jaipur - 9 PM (IST)

Inter-Zonal Wild Card Matches:

MATCH 119: Oct 11, 2017

TBC VS TBC - Jaipur - 8 PM (IST)

Intra-Zonal Games:

MATCH 120: Oct 11, 2017

Zone A

Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Haryana Steelers - Jaipur - 9 PM (IST)

Inter-Zonal Wild Card Matches:

MATCH 121: Oct 12, 2017

Jaipur Pink Panthers VS TBC - Jaipur - 8 PM (IST)

Intra-Zonal Games:

MATCH 122: Oct 13, 2017

Zone A

Puneri Paltan VS Gujarat Fortunegiants - Pune - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 123: Oct 13, 2017

Zone B

Bengal Warriors VS Tamil Thalaivas - Pune - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 124: Oct 14, 2017

Zone B

Tamil Thalaivas VS Patna Pirates - Pune - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 125: Oct 14, 2017

Zone A

Puneri Paltan VS U Mumba - Pune - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 126: Oct 15, 2017

Zone B

Bengaluru Bulls VS U.P. Yoddha - Pune - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 127: Oct 15, 2017

Zone A

Puneri Paltan VS Dabang Delhi K.C. - Pune - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 128: Oct 17, 2017

Zone A

Puneri Paltan VS Haryana Steelers - Pune - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 129: Oct 18, 2017

Zone B

Patna Pirates VS Bengaluru Bulls - Pune - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 130: Oct 18, 2017

Zone A

Puneri Paltan VS Jaipur Pink Panthers - Pune - 9 PM (IST)

MATCH 131: Oct 20, 2017

Zone B

Telugu Titans VS Bengal Warriors - Pune - 8 PM (IST)

MATCH 132: Oct 20, 2017

Zone A

Puneri Paltan VS Gujarat Fortunegiants - Pune - 9 PM (IST)

Super Playoffs

QUALIFIER 1: Oct 22, 2017

Zone A - 2nd VS Zone B - 3rd - Mumbai - 8 PM (IST)

QUALIFIER 2: Oct 22, 2017

Zone A - 3rd VS Zone B - 2nd - Mumbai - 9 PM (IST)

QUALIFIER 3: Oct 23, 2017

Zone A - 1st VS Zone B - 1st - Mumbai - 8 PM (IST)

ELIMINATOR 1: Oct 23, 2017

Winner of Qualifier 1 VS Winner of Qualifier 2 - Mumbai - 9 PM (IST)

ELIMINATOR 2: Oct 26, 2017

Runner-Up of Qualifier 3 VSWinner of Eliminator 1 - Chennai - 8 PM (IST)

FINAL: Oct 28, 2017

Winner of Qualifier 3 VSWinner of Eliminator 2 - Chennai - 8 PM (IST)