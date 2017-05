ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್ ಓಪನ್ ಗೆ ವೈಲ್ಡ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಗಿಟ್ಟಿಸಿದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಪೋರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Abhimanyu Vannemreddy earned a wildcard entry into Junior French Open with a fighting win over Hikaru Shiraishi in the final of the Rendez-Vous event. A guide to French Open The 17-year-old Abhimanyu tamed the fighting Japanese 6-1 4-6 6-1 in two hours and 15 minutes at court number six of Roland Garros.