ಬಿಗ್ ಡೀಲ್ ː ವಿಶ್ವದಾಖಲೆ ಮೊತ್ತಕ್ಕೆ ನೇಮಾರ್ ಹೊಸ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ

Football

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Paris Saint-Germain are absolutely thrilled to announce the arrival of @neymarjr !!! ➡️ https://t.co/chFTIcsb7X #BemvindoNeymarJR 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/lWk6nIX1S1

English summary

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million fee after activating the Brazil international's buyout clause on Thursday.