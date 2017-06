ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ಪೀಡಿತರಿಗೆ ಇನಿಂಗ್ಸ್ ಡೆಡಿಕೇಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಯುವರಾಜ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Team India batsman Yuvraj Singh has dedicated his 'game-changing' innings to cancer survivors on the occasion of 'Cancer Survivor Day'. He has also expressed his thoughts and prayers to all those impacted in the London terror attack.