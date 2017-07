ಟಿ20 : 6 ಎಸೆತಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 6 ಸಿಕ್ಸರ್ ಸಿಡಿಸಿದ ವೈಟ್ಲಿ

Cricket

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Worcester's #RossWhiteley joined an elite club by hitting SIX sixes from one Karl Carver over in a T20 match at Headingley. 👏 [📹: Cric Aus] pic.twitter.com/603GyQv1nP

English summary

Worcestershire batsman Ross Whiteley did a Yuvraj Singh as he smashed six sixes in an over during an English Twenty20 match at Headingly on Sunday (July 23).