ಸನ್ನಿ, ವಿವಿಎಸ್, ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಿ ಮೀಸೆ ಬೋಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ತಾರಾ?

Story first published: Monday, June 19, 2017, 10:07 [IST]

English summary

Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Ravi Shastri had predicted that Pakistan will not cross 240 runs mark. They had put a bet that, if they cross 240 runs they will shave their moustache! Now, will Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Ravi Shastri shave their moustache?