ವಿಡಿಯೋ: ಕೌಂಟಿ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ 10 ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಕಬಳಿಸಿದ ಅಮೀರ್

WICKET and Mohammad Amir has a 10 wicket match haul. His latest victim Coad caught at 2nd slip by Simon Harmer for 28. 131-9. #YORvESS pic.twitter.com/YmrkRu6hz2

🎥 | The Pakistan 'King of Swing' strikes again! @iamamirofficial bowling Kohler-Cadmore for 4. #YORvESS pic.twitter.com/rpq8IeRFR8

WATCH: Mohammad Amir shatters records as he leads Essex to victory. Pakistan paceman Amir was unplayable at times on a seamer-friendly pitch at Scarborough, finishing with career-best match figures of 10-72.