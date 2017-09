ಶತಕಗಳ ಸರದಾರರ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಂಟಿಂಗ್ ಸಮಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಂತ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ

Cricket

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Virat Kohli notched up his 30th One-Day international century during India's chase of 239 runs against Sri Lanka in the fifth and last game of the series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. With the landmark, Kohli is now joint-second with Ricky Ponting on the list of most ODI hundreds behind Sachin Tendulkar (49).