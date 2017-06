ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ ಬಗೆಗಿನ ಹಳೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಡಿಲೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Virat Kohli just now deleted this tweet .Original link was this - : https://t.co/esRBpZ5Siz … pic.twitter.com/mAULqeQjcZ

English summary

Yet another controversy was added to the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga as the Indian captain deleted his welcome tweet for coach Kumble which he had posted a year ago.