ಪಂದ್ಯದ ನಡುವೆ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲೇ ಮಲಗಿದ ಧೋನಿ ವಿಡಿಯೋ ವೈರಲ್!

When you've been successfully carrying the international team for 13 years and people still ask for your retirement : pic.twitter.com/z4VCYyTyEJ

The video of Indian cricket team's former captain MS Dhoni sleeping on the grond during 3rd ODI match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on August 27, 2017, went viral on social media. He slept for a while when Sri Lanka supporters crates violence when they came to realise that their home team was at the jaws of defeat.