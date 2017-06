ವಿಡಿಯೋ : ವಿಶೇಷ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜಾಸನ್ ರಾಯ್ ರನೌಟ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

He's got between the fielder and the stumps. Deliberate or not, it's out.

WICKET Roy out obstructing the field for 67 off 45 balls. 133-3 in the 16th #ENGvSA Follow: https://t.co/JxdwNtG5cv pic.twitter.com/3yF7vRayDe

So finally we have a batsman dismissed Obstructing the field in T20I history! #JasonRoy #ENGvSA

Story first published: Sunday, June 25, 2017, 10:49 [IST]

English summary

England opener Jason Roy claimed an unwanted record when he became the first batsman in Twenty20 International history to be given out for obstructing the field.