ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರಿಗರ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ಶಕುನಿ, ಎಂಎಂ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಆದ ರವಿಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಿ

Cricket

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

"Ravi Shastri" @RaviShastriOfc Congratulation sir ☺🙂 but I will miss your amazing commentaries 📣🎙nd wish u all best for future....

So Duryodhan Kohli finally got back his Shakuni mama #Ravi Shastri. Now it's the end of Dhoni,Yuvraj and Indian cricket.

Ravi Shastri new coach. Virat gets what he wants. BCCI and CAC dancing to the tunes of egoistic captain. Can happen only in India

Ravi Shastri named as Coach of Indian Team till 2019 WC. Not only a great batsmen but Kohli can be brilliant politician too. #RaviShastri

No Brainer when they wanted to appoint Ravi Shastri as head coach ,why did they interview others !

Team India Gets It's Manmohan Singh. Ravi Shastri Appointed As New Team India Head Coach. Boys Played Well To Keep Legend Anil Kumble Out. pic.twitter.com/FXQGy9MFYo

English summary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced Ravi Shastri as the coach of the Indian cricket team until 2019 World Cup. As the former all-rounder becomes the chief coach of the Indian team, fans reacted on Twitter.