ಒಳ ರಾಜಕೀಯದ ದಳ್ಳುರಿಗೆ ಬಲಿಯಾದ ಅನಿಲ್ ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ

The corruption in BCCI has another victim- Anil Kumble. Long live bcci long live corruption. #bcci #Anilkumble

Virat Kohli should learn to respect legendary players like Anil Kumble. Feeling sad for Anil Sir to step out as a coach in this way.😢

Organisations must strive to preserve committed people. I will be disappointed if there isn't a bigger role for @anilkumble1074

Story first published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 23:16 [IST]

English summary

Finally Anil Kumble quits team India head coach's position. Here, need not to mention the reason behind his quit. Everybody knows the reasons are Virat Kohli and BCCI.