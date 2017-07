ಭಾರತೀಯ ವನಿತೆಯರಿಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಯ ಸುರಿಮಳೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Congratulations @BCCIWomen @M_Raj03 and Ekta Bisht for Defeating Pak by 95 Runs. We are Proud of You. #ICCWomensWorldCup #INDvPAK

Congrats @BCCIWomen for the amazing win against Pakistan in the #ICCWomensWorldCup . Good luck for the next match.

Indian captain @RajMithali has led the team 9 times against Pak & won all 9 times.More power to you Girl for #ICCWomensWorldCup #WinIt pic.twitter.com/if5VbF6CEM

Congratulations @BCCIWomen for the spectacular win against Pakistan in #ICCWomensWorldCup . All the very best for the upcoming matches. pic.twitter.com/nUnpi7ZPbu

English summary

Indian women cricket team beats Pakistan team by 95 runs in ICC women world cup-2017, which is taking place in England. By this spectacular victory India secured 1st rank in the tournament. Many celebrities congratulate Team India women for this victory. Here are few twitter statements.